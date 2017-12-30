TshisaLIVE

Tumi Morake and family involved in head-on collision

30 December 2017 - 07:11 By Jessica Levitt
Comedian Tumi Morake and her family were involved in a serious car accident.
Comedian Tumi Morake and her family were involved in a serious car accident.
Image: Via Instagram

Tumi Morake and her family were involved in a head-on collision on the R556 outside of Rustenberg in the North-West Province.

Paramedics on the scene said ten people were injured in the crash.

Her publicist confirmed Tumi and her family had been taken to hospital for treatment.

"They were taken to hospital but  it did not appear there were any serious injuries last night. There were also no fatalities in the incident," said Monica Steyn.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. AKA announces Bonang 'split' (again), Twitter calls bs TshisaLIVE
  2. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE
  3. Robbie Malinga's family on loss and celebrating his legacy TshisaLIVE
  4. Family reveal Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer, detail last moments TshisaLIVE
  5. Penny Penny’s son should be a national key point in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X