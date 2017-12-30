Tumi Morake and family involved in head-on collision
30 December 2017 - 07:11
Tumi Morake and her family were involved in a head-on collision on the R556 outside of Rustenberg in the North-West Province.
Paramedics on the scene said ten people were injured in the crash.
[RUSTENBURG] - Ten injured in head-on collision. https://t.co/NUJuDVsJSD @ewnupdates @eNCA @JacaNews @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @News24_SA @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/CQnSSLiLx5— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) December 29, 2017
Her publicist confirmed Tumi and her family had been taken to hospital for treatment.
"They were taken to hospital but it did not appear there were any serious injuries last night. There were also no fatalities in the incident," said Monica Steyn.
