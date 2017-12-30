Why DJ Zinhle u-turned on keeping Kairo out of the spotlight

After announcing at the end of last year that she would keep her daughter Kairo off social media to protect her privacy, DJ Zinhle u-turned on the decision and started an Instagram account for her daughter Kairo.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zinhle described the decision as one of the most uncomfortable things she had ever done.

"I just woke up one day and thought let me just do this with my child. It has been the most uncomfortable thing for me to do. I regret it a little but that is how it goes. I haven't had to share her for such a long time and it is hard to share her now. The thing is, if I decide that it is not working out, I can always deactivate the account," she said.

It was a year of change for Zinhle, who also left her comfort zone to shoot a reality show and mentor on TV music competition Vodacom NXT LVL.

"I have kept to myself for a very long time and so I think people generally don't get me. This was my biggest fear, doing reality shows, that people will get to know me personally and it may change their perceptions of me," she told TshisaLIVE.

She said the experiences left her feeling emotionally exposed but was grateful for her inexperience on screen because it allowed her to be herself, especially when tackling difficult social issues on her reality show It Takes a Village with DJ Zinhle. The show focuses on DJ Zinhle and her team’s attempts to help women with social issues, such as unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime.

"It was one of the toughest things that I have had to do. It was emotionally draining, to the point that I often went home to go sleep because it was too much. It was tough to hear their stories and it hit me hard," she said.