Mzansi was brought into a state of sadness and was reminded that even celebrities go through overwhelming trials and tribulations when the news of Jabu 'Gunman' Kubheka's suicide was confirmed in June this year.

Jabu, popularly known as Gunman, of Yizo Yizo fame was found dead after hanging himself at his Soshanguve home in Pretoria.

The actor not only left a mark in the hearts of those who knew him through his characters ,but also made a mark on his colleagues. People like Terry Pheto‚ Khanya Mkangisa and Pearl Thusi shared in their memories, explaining that Jabu was always full of joy and intent on making other people happy.

The actor had many memorable scenes and perhaps Mzansi will always remember him as Gunman because that short‚ savage (never holds back) schoolboy always told stories of hope.

Gunman was authentic and more than a fictitious character to many. He was a dreamer‚ a storyteller‚ a joker when needed and a protector when compelled.

He became the unlikely role model to many teens that watched Yizo Yizo at a time when soapie characters embodied dreams of township teens.

Although the seasoned actor has graced the small screen in many dramas and sitcoms‚ he gave each of his different characters a unique ‘Jabu’ approach.

Some of the productions he’s featured in include Jacob’s Cross and A Place Called Home‚ Zabalaza‚ Gold Diggers and Generations.

His death shocked Mzansi and although there are YouTube video's of him in action, his absence will always be felt in the industry.