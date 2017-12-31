7 local songs that made us jive, fall in love and just go wild in 2017

Mzansi music certainly brought the heat this year with a variety of songs that made us dance, laugh, go wild and just long to fall in love.

Here are the top 7 local songs that certainly did 2017 a blast:

1. Distruction Boyz - Omunye

Dance duo, Distruction Boyz have achieved their goal of becoming the first artists with a strictly gqom album to reach gold status.

Thobane 'Que' Mgobozi and his bandmate Zipho 'Goldmax' Mthembu took to social media to announce that their album, Gqom Is The Future reached gold status eight weeks after it's release.