7 local songs that made us jive, fall in love and just go wild in 2017
Mzansi music certainly brought the heat this year with a variety of songs that made us dance, laugh, go wild and just long to fall in love.
Here are the top 7 local songs that certainly did 2017 a blast:
1. Distruction Boyz - Omunye
Dance duo, Distruction Boyz have achieved their goal of becoming the first artists with a strictly gqom album to reach gold status.
Thobane 'Que' Mgobozi and his bandmate Zipho 'Goldmax' Mthembu took to social media to announce that their album, Gqom Is The Future reached gold status eight weeks after it's release.
2. Mafikizolo - Love Potion
This song comes from the release of their ninth album an this year Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza have been thriving in the music industry for 20 years. This song in particular will make you reflect on how good it feels to be in love.
3. Kwesta - Spirit ft. Wale
South African rapper Kwesta’s single, Spirit went platinum. The song features American rapper Wale and was released in October of this year. Kwesta really made mzansi proud, shine!!!
4. Samthing Soweto -Akanamali
Samkelo Lelethu Mdolomba also known as Samthing Soweto started his career as one of the founding members of the South African acappella group The Soil. Akanali is hit single is known to be the most popular song of 2017.
5. Killer Kau Ft. Mbali - Tholukuthi Hey!
This Duo was discovered by Dj Euphonik, he came across a video of young Killer Kau singing over and dancing to the instrumentals of Destruction Boyz "Shut up and Groove". Euphonik got in touch with the Grade 11 pupil because of his talent.He took to Twitter to reach out to Kau, whose song, "Thulukuthi Heyi" has taken over the charts since its release.
6. Sho Madjozi & PS DJZ- Dumi Hi Phone
From the bright colours to the bold dance moves, Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi's first music video issa vibe!
While her Tsonga raps are enough to put her in her own league, Sho Madjozi didn't compromise with the visuals to accompany her hit Dumi Hi Phone.
7. DJ Maphorisa ft. DJ Tira, Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly- Midnight Starring
And this one takes the cup as it illustrates how advanced the side chick is as opposed to the Makoti in the sack.
