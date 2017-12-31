Thando Thabethe slayed 2017

TshisaLIVE

Thando Thabethe has had a lit year.
Thando Thabethe sure owned 2017.  From her acting gigs, to dominating the airwaves and launching her own underwear range, Thabooty further cemented herself as a name to recognise in the entertainment industry.

Her underwear and shapewear range has got tons of double taps as it embraces a women's curves, no matter her size. She got well-known personalities including Sbahle Mpisane to model the range.

Thando also showed off the effects of her hard work at gym.

It was also confirmed in July that she got engaged!

'Issa fiancé' - Thando Thabethe is engaged!

Radio personality Thando Thabethe and beau Frans Mashao are officially engaged to be to be married. After being together for more than four years, ...
Her career is soaring.

Thando Thabethe dishes the deets on her new film

Thando Thabethe is set to play the lead role in an upcoming international romantic comedy set for release in 2018, a role that Thando says she is ...
And she has been blessed enough to share her good fortune.

Thando Thabethe spoils her mom with fancy car

Thando Thabethe and her mom are having the best day because the actress and radio personality got to give back. And her mom was the lucky ...
