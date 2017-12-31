Thando Thabethe slayed 2017

Thando Thabethe sure owned 2017. From her acting gigs, to dominating the airwaves and launching her own underwear range, Thabooty further cemented herself as a name to recognise in the entertainment industry.

Her underwear and shapewear range has got tons of double taps as it embraces a women's curves, no matter her size. She got well-known personalities including Sbahle Mpisane to model the range.