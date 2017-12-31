Thando Thabethe slayed 2017
31 December 2017 - 10:00
Thando Thabethe sure owned 2017. From her acting gigs, to dominating the airwaves and launching her own underwear range, Thabooty further cemented herself as a name to recognise in the entertainment industry.
Her underwear and shapewear range has got tons of double taps as it embraces a women's curves, no matter her size. She got well-known personalities including Sbahle Mpisane to model the range.
Thando also showed off the effects of her hard work at gym.
It was also confirmed in July that she got engaged!
Her career is soaring.
And she has been blessed enough to share her good fortune.
