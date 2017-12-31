TshisaLIVE

Year in Review: SA mourns the loss of rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen

31 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Legendary Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen.
Image: Ross Setford

In February South Africa lost a rugby legend after Joost van der Westhuizen died after a longstanding battle with a form of motor neuron disease.

After his death he was hailed for his contribution on the field and his fight to raise awareness of MND.

But as South Africans mourned the loss of a rugby hero, it was again his personal life that took centre stage. His strained relationship with his ex-wife, Amore Vittone, continued to dominate headlines after his death as fights about his will were soon revealed.

A leaked recording of an alleged fight between Joost and Amor went viral. At the time, Amor admitted that parts of the recording were her voice but insisted the tape had been manipulated.

As team Joost and team Amor continued to air their dirty laundry, sports stars around the globe paid tribute to Joost.

