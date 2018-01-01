TshisaLIVE

English ain't all that - just ask Papa Penny & Somizi

01 January 2018 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Reality TV will never be the same again.
Image: Supplied

If there is one thing we've learnt in 2017,  it's that English isn't a measure of intelligence. Reality TV stars Papa Penny and Somizi have not only made up their own language, but proven that "broken English" is more than acceptable.

1. Papa Penny: The man is a Gold Bone

The Tsonga icon's reality show caused a stir because of his English. Week after week, Papa Penny's English stole the spotlight.

Not only did his English cause a stir, but his ability to make up his own language (remember Goldie Bone) has also contributed to the success of his show.

2. Sibongile Masuku: Ok'salayo she's a Diva!

This Diski Diva topped the trends list almost every week for her English. Luckily the soccer wife said the social media commentary about the way she speaks does not bother her.

"I am a pedi girl‚ born and raised in the village of Sinthumule in Limpopo. I went to school there and stayed there for most of my life. I only moved to Joburg in 2012 after I met my husband. I am fluent in Sepedi‚ TshiVenda and Zulu and people still have the audacity to ask me to speak proper English? I don't owe anyone good English."

3. Babes Wodumo: She's the queen of gqom

This gqom's English isn't the neatest, but Mzansi quickly got over it because, well, she gave us Wololo. What more could she give? 

“I think that this nomination proved to other people that me speaking Zulu has not closed doors, but instead opened them for me. I didn’t have to speak English to be recognised by BET,” she said after she was nominated for an award.

Babes wodumo with nacty c

4. Somizi: He still dances all the way to the bank!

Everybody know that Somizi's English isn't the best. And he openly admits it.

But the star has never been fazed by it. He knows that he still gets his paper regardless.

