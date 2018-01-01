How DJ Black Coffee learnt not to let insecurities get him down

DJ Black Coffee has had one banger of a year, which included having his white wedding to the love of his life, Enhle Mbali, making hits with the likes of Alicia Keys and securing a residency in Ibiza.

2017 will also be remembered as the year Black Coffee conquered his own insecurities about his disabled arm, which led to him embracing who he is.

In August, Black Coffee penned a heartfelt message about how, after being bullied when he was younger, he used to hide his disabled arm.

"When I was young after the car accident I used to wear one and being a kid it was hard as kids can be mean so I decided to stop wearing it especially in public. It has taken me so much time to appear like this in public because of my own insecurities but I decided to post this picture not just because for years people had their own versions of my story, I did this for myself," he wrote.

Black Coffee encouraged others to embrace the insecurities they had about themselves and to not let anything pull you down.

The DJ said that as a father he realised that in order to teach his children to talk about their emotions and fight their fears, he had to do the same.

Everyone knows that Black Coffee is fiercely protective when it comes to his personal life, and that moment saw him let his guard down to help himself and indirectly help others in the process. #LifeLessons