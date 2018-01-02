Kope Makgae: I'm damn good at what I do

TshisaLIVE

Generations The Legacy actor Kope 'Tswyza' Makgae thinks he would show local rapper's flames if if he was competing.
Actor-turned-rapper Kope 'Tswyza" Makgae has introduced Mzansi to a "unique" sound in the rap genre and told TshisaLIVE that he's undisputed at what he does.

Kope explained that like many kids growing up in black families, music was a way of life and therefore he couldn't escape his fate to do music.

He said he's developed his own sound and won't conform to the status quo of rapping.

“I have a way with words. I love creating phrases and inventing ways of expressing myself. I’ve learnt to develop my own words that describe things in a certain way. What people don’t get is if I were to conform to the typical style of rap, I would show them flames."

Tswyza said his rap is a fusion of many entertainment elements including comedy and poetry.

"My rap has a comedic element, but I don’t want to be mistaken as a stand-up comedian. Mine is poetry. It might be funny, but there’s usually a point. I don’t conform to any particular way of doing music."

The rapper said his aim is not to compete with existing rappers, but to create his own line that he can rule in.

"But that’s not my aim. What I’m trying to do is stay in my own lane so that I own my style. It’s unfortunate that I have to say this myself, but man I am damn good at what I do. Like, I’m dangerous fam."

