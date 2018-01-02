TshisaLIVE

Lexi on being bullied over her weight

02 January 2018 - 09:01 By Karishma Thakurdin
Lexi shares some words of wisdom about dealing with bullies.
As the new year gets into full swing reality TV star, Lexi van Niekerk reflected on being bullied over her body on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, Lexi shared a picture that she posted in November revealing that some people called her "fat, out of shape and ugly". 

Lexi explained that the picture was taken after a week of not exercising and eating badly. 

"I was called fat. Out of shape. And ugly. If this is fat or ugly then I don't know. I get bullied on social media a lot. It sometimes affects me but I have trained my mind to cut out the negative. I love my body. I know I'm not fat or ugly but I hate reading comments like that on my SM (social media)," she said. 

Lexi went on to share some tips with people who have insecurities over their bodies. 

"Accept your flaws and slowly start working toward 'fixing' them. We're not perfect. Embrace your flaws and slowly start loving the imperfect parts. Focus on the parts you love so much and embrace them." 

She told fans to block out the negativity and take small steps towards achieving their body goals. 

