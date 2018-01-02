TshisaLIVE

ProVerb is officially a 'boyfriend of Instagram'

02 January 2018 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Proverb and Liesl Laurie are cuteness overload.
Musician. TV host. And official boyfriend of Instagram.

If you haven't heard the term before, it's really the poor guy who ends up making bae (and her friends) look amazing.

It's no easy task. We all know Insta is about that perfect shot and angles and lighting are everythang.

Liesl Laurie recently celebrated her birthday and Pro was on hand to take the snap.

Not that he's complaining. A room full of ladies? Yeah, he got it handled.

