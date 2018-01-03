5 reasons Somizi's reality show made our 2017
Somizi's show is one of the reality TV shows that topped the trending list every week.
Living the Dream with Somizi gained some great ratings for its second season and viewers loved how real the Idols SA judge was. The "no filter" approach also provided a lot of funny moments that fans loved.
Here's our list of why we loved it!
English showed him flames
To quote the great choreographer, "English is not my father!"
Somizi is my spirit twin #LTDWSomizi #LTDWS 😂😂😂 @somizi @SomiziMhlongo @SomiziSA pic.twitter.com/tPvgg8qCP2— Lorde (@King__Donna) June 21, 2017
The hairstyles, fam
If there is a popular personality not afraid to experiment with looks and hairstyles, it has to be the reality TV star. Most of the time, his hair resulted in hilarious moments. Like that time his braids resembled a mop.
This hairdo is giving me life!!!! 😂😂😂Bahumi is so fortunate to have such a chilled father #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/NOrPfP9fo7— Amazement (@Amaze_M) June 21, 2017
The vocabulary (mostly unique to Somizi) was just everything
When you want to express yourself and words escape you, just invent your own. Well, that's Somizi's philosophy at least.
Sometimes all you need is a little @somizi in your day to get you out of your rut. Thanks for the laugh I haven't had in a while 🙏🏾❤️ #LTDWS pic.twitter.com/usSmaYZVNW— Sibongiseni Shezi (@SeniShezi) June 27, 2017
The relationship advice
Even though Mzansi really has no set idea of who Somizi's partner is, throughout his show he dropped a few pearls of wisdom. It was mostly sprinkled with Som Som magic. Like that time he compared dating to renting.
Some relationship advice from @somizi #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/0DN0WYSdyJ— Mdu Jαzzαr (@MduZR) April 19, 2017
His father-daughter relationship with Bahumi
Every week, Somizi would demonstrate how he navigates fatherhood and it mostly resulted in funny moments. Bahumi on the other hands often complained about how strict her dad is.
Are you also loving @Somizi & @Bahumi_M's father-daughter dance?? #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/zAkX5Haapg— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 21, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE