Boity casts the spotlight on alleged racism

03 January 2018 - 08:30 By Karishma Thakurdin
Boity has spoken out about racism.
Boity Thulo was left fuming over alleged racist incidents she experienced while in St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The TV personality, who spent the past week on holiday with her family in Mozambique was passing through the city on her way back home when the incidents apparently occurred. 

Taking to Twitter, Boity said she had zero tolerance for racism and was evidently seething. 

"The last time I had this many arguments/altercations with racists was back when I still lived in Potchefstroom. St Lucia is filled with rubbish beings. I go from 0 - 100 in a blink of an eye when it comes to racism! Ba nyela strong!." 

Boity explained that during one incident they went to a restaurant at around 1pm only to be told the kitchen was closed, yet they noticed that the place was filled with "white people" who were eating. 

"Yesterday, we went to a restaurant at about 1pm to order some takeaways. As we sat down, one of the waiters came to tell us that they won’t be able to serve us any food or drinks because 'the kitchen is closed' but the rest of the people (all white) at the restaurant were eating." 

Boity lashed out in Sesotho saying that she was tired of racism. 

