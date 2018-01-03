BREAKING: Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger has died

Kruger was born as Thapelo Lehuleri and has said in interviews that from an early age she identified with being a woman.

"I identify as a woman from a social level. I live my life like a woman on a day-to-day basis. But in terms of my ID, my driver’s licence and matric certificate and all those documentations of life, unfortunately they do still say male because the process [of gender transformation] in our country is not as easy as one may think it is.”

Tributes from fans and friends have dominated social media.