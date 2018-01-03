TshisaLIVE

BREAKING: Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger has died

03 January 2018 - 16:50 By Jessica Levitt
It has been confirmed the DJ has died.
TshisaLIVE can confirm well-known Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger has died.

Although exact details around her death are not clear at this stage, the SABC confirmed it was informed of her death on Wednesday morning.

PR firm Royal Brand Engineers also confirmed her death.

It is with great sadness and regret that we confirm the sad passing of Thapelo Lehulere (Miss Lara Kruger) this morning ...

Kruger was born as Thapelo Lehuleri and has said in interviews that from an early age she identified with being a woman.

"I identify as a woman from a social level. I live my life like a woman on a day-to-day basis. But in terms of my ID, my driver’s licence and matric certificate and all those documentations of life, unfortunately they do still say male because the process [of gender transformation] in our country is not as easy as one may think it is.”

Tributes from fans and friends have dominated social media.

