TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee bags a residency in Vegas!

03 January 2018 - 08:48 By Karishma Thakurdin
Black Coffee has hit the ground running with a new residency.
Image: Gallo Images

Talk about starting the year off with a bang!

DJ Black Coffee has bagged yet another prestigious residency, this time at a luxury Vegas resort called, Wynn Las Vegas. 

Taking to Instagram, Black Coffee said he was thrilled to final reveal the news to fans. 

"Thrilled to finally announce a residency at @WynnLasVegasthis year! 2018 is off to a great start." 

This adds to the impressive strides Black Coffee has already made on a global scale by scoring a residency at Hi Ibiza nightclub in Ibiza and bagging his own Apple Beats 1 radio show. 

Let's not forget the massive international collabs that Black Coffee did in 2017 and no doubt plans to go even bigger with this year. 

