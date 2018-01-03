DJ Black Coffee bags a residency in Vegas!

Talk about starting the year off with a bang!

DJ Black Coffee has bagged yet another prestigious residency, this time at a luxury Vegas resort called, Wynn Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram, Black Coffee said he was thrilled to final reveal the news to fans.

"Thrilled to finally announce a residency at @WynnLasVegasthis year! 2018 is off to a great start."

This adds to the impressive strides Black Coffee has already made on a global scale by scoring a residency at Hi Ibiza nightclub in Ibiza and bagging his own Apple Beats 1 radio show.

Let's not forget the massive international collabs that Black Coffee did in 2017 and no doubt plans to go even bigger with this year.