TshisaLIVE

Lara Kruger was being treated for depression in hospital when she died - manager

03 January 2018 - 18:48 By Jessica Levitt
Lara Kruger has died.
Lara Kruger has died.
Image: Abigail Javier

TshisaLIVE has confirmed that Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger was hospitalised twice in the space of one week for depression in the days leading up to her death.

Her manager, Boipelo Ditshego, said she was hospitalised on December 18 and discharged three days later.

Despite the fact that those close to her thought she was recovering, she was again hospitalised after Christmas.

Born Thapelo Lehuleri, Kruger spoke about identifying as a woman and became a voice for the LGBTI community.

While exact details of Kruger's death have not yet been revealed, Ditshego confirmed that she died in hospital on Wednesday morning.

"Everybody thought she was getting better. After she was discharged the first time, we all thought she was on her way to recovery. But she wasn't and we had to cancel all of her gigs and radio slots because we did not know how long she would be in hospital."

On December 15 Kruger spoke about being depressed and even spoke about her funeral.

I cannot explain to you how much I HATE Mafikeng. I don’t even see myself coming back here. I came here to collect a...

Posted by Lara Kruger on Friday, 15 December 2017
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. 'With tearful eyes I watched you slowly fade away' - Robbie Malinga's wife TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Kelly Khumalo renders emotional tribute to Robbie Malinga TshisaLIVE
  3. Robbie Malinga's tombstone to be redesigned over lack of 'resemblance' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Robbie Malinga TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity casts the spotlight on alleged racism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X