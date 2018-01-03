SNAPS: Thickleeyonce & Boity serve major booty goals
03 January 2018 - 09:31
While the rest of us are trying to drag ourselves out of the holiday mode to get back into some sort of routine, Thickleeyonce and Boity are out here serving sauce in abundance.
Thickleeyonce and Boity, who are cousins, jetted off to Mozambique with their moms earlier this week for some quality time.
So as one does while you're on the beach, they've been filling our social media timelines with snaps of them flaunting their beach bodies.
Then we saw their mamas, and it's evident where they get it from!
Famcation17 / 18 !!!! How beautiful are our mothers 😍 cc @Boity @Ole_dotD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4SP3I926MH— fat gal yonce (@ThickLeeyonce) January 2, 2018
