TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu takes off her panties on stage

03 January 2018 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu took off her panties on stage.
Zodwa Wabantu took off her panties on stage.
Image: Via Twitter

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has become known for her decision to not wear panties while performing on stage, but she surprised her fans recently when she took off her underwear mid-performance.

A video of the incident surfaced online this week, showing Zodwa getting the crowd hyped up with a chant of "take off your panties".

It wasn't long before she took the lead and, after a few minutes of fiddling, removed her underwear and threw it into the crowd.

Her stunt drew mixed reactions on social media with fans applauding her, while others said it was too much.

The star, who grabbed attention with a panty-less outfit at the Durban July, caused controversy when she refused to wear panties at an official event in Zimbabwe.

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lambasted her for her lack of panties but Zodwa says she was not phased by the fuss.

Penny Penny’s son should be a national key point in 2018

Penny Penny's son Bafana Mdluli once again steamed up screens on Wednesday when he made an appearance on his famous father's reality TV show Papa ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH: 'He asked me to shake his hand' - Family describe Robbie's last moments

On Wednesday Robbie Malinga's family and friends gathered at a housing complex in northern Johannesburg to host a press conference about the ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Family reveal Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer, detail last moments

Robbie Malinga's brother confirmed on Wednesday that the music veteran was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in June this year, leading to ...
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Solange cancels SA visit, Twitter goes cray

Solange on Wednesday night confirmed that she would not be performing at her scheduled Joburg appearance at AFROPUNK due to be held on 30 and 31 ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. 'With tearful eyes I watched you slowly fade away' - Robbie Malinga's wife TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Kelly Khumalo renders emotional tribute to Robbie Malinga TshisaLIVE
  3. Robbie Malinga's tombstone to be redesigned over lack of 'resemblance' TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Robbie Malinga TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity casts the spotlight on alleged racism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X