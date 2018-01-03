WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu takes off her panties on stage

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has become known for her decision to not wear panties while performing on stage, but she surprised her fans recently when she took off her underwear mid-performance.

A video of the incident surfaced online this week, showing Zodwa getting the crowd hyped up with a chant of "take off your panties".

It wasn't long before she took the lead and, after a few minutes of fiddling, removed her underwear and threw it into the crowd.