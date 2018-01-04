Baecations and joint Christmas messages: Somizi's besotted

While Somizi is still (mostly) keeping his man under wraps, it's clear that he is head-over-heels in love.

SomGaGa hasn't been shy to post message about his bae, declaring his love and just how spoilt he has been.

And besides the fact that he's putting him on social media there are other signs that point to this getting serious.

Baecation

Just before New Years, Somizi posted a picture of bae in a car and said they were going on a road trip.