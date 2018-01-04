TshisaLIVE

Baecations and joint Christmas messages: Somizi's besotted

04 January 2018 - 16:00 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi and is bae are getting serious.
Somizi and is bae are getting serious.
Image: Instagram

While Somizi is still (mostly) keeping his man under wraps, it's clear that he is head-over-heels in love.

SomGaGa hasn't been shy to post message about his bae, declaring his love and just how spoilt he has been.

And besides the fact that he's putting him on social media there are other signs that point to this getting serious. 

Baecation

Just before New Years, Somizi posted a picture of bae in a car and said they were going on a road trip.

Finally the road trip I've been looking forward to. #baecation

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Joint Christmas message

What more do you need than a joint message on social media for Christmas?

Loved-up shots

And, of course, the string of lovey-dovey snaps are just the cherry on top.

First second of my bday with the one I love the most. My smile keeper.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Invite us to the wedding, mos.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. 'With tearful eyes I watched you slowly fade away' - Robbie Malinga's wife TshisaLIVE
  2. Robbie Malinga's tombstone to be redesigned over lack of 'resemblance' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Kelly Khumalo renders emotional tribute to Robbie Malinga TshisaLIVE
  4. Boity casts the spotlight on alleged racism TshisaLIVE
  5. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Robbie Malinga TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
‘We don’t intend to cause anarchy’: EFF student command
X