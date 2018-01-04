Baecations and joint Christmas messages: Somizi's besotted
04 January 2018 - 16:00
While Somizi is still (mostly) keeping his man under wraps, it's clear that he is head-over-heels in love.
SomGaGa hasn't been shy to post message about his bae, declaring his love and just how spoilt he has been.
And besides the fact that he's putting him on social media there are other signs that point to this getting serious.
Baecation
Just before New Years, Somizi posted a picture of bae in a car and said they were going on a road trip.
Joint Christmas message
What more do you need than a joint message on social media for Christmas?
Loved-up shots
And, of course, the string of lovey-dovey snaps are just the cherry on top.
Invite us to the wedding, mos.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE