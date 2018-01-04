TshisaLIVE

Issa body bonanza! Nadia Nakai is giving us 2018 goals

04 January 2018 - 08:46 By Jessica Levitt
Nadia serves them body goals.
Image: Instagram

Yoh. As we try and suck it in while we button up our jeans, Nadia Nakai is making us feel all kinds of bad as she struts her goods in Cape Town.

The musician clearly didn't indulge much this festive period and made sure we felt guilty that we did.

☀️

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

How haters be checking for me! 🎈 #Vacay

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

If this isn't motivation enough, then, well, here's some more.

It's a celebration 🎉

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Shout out @anitaferreiradesigns for the Threads ‼️‼️‼️‼️

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

