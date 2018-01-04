Lara Kruger 3 days before hospitalisation: Wear white to my funeral

Lara Kruger's last message on social media has given fans and friends insight into her state of mind in the days leading up to her death.

In the message posted to her Facebook page on December 15, the Motsweding FM DJ spoke about being depressed, death and even her funeral.

Three days later she was hospitalised for depression. Her management team have confirmed she was hospitalised on December 18, released three days later, only to be readmitted after Christmas.

It was confirmed she died on Wednesday morning - the exact details surrounding her death have yet to be confirmed.

Kruger, who made a name for herself in the LGBTI community, often spoke out about identifying as a woman from an early age.

Born Thapelo Lehuleri, Kruger said that the felt it important to remain authentic to herself.

However, in the days leading up to her death, Kruger was angry and spoke out about it on social media.

"I cannot explain to you how much I HATE Mafikeng. I don’t even see myself coming back here. I came here to collect a depression and death ticket. I have never been this sick. I came here 2016 and it has not been worth it. Not even for a second. I am not going to be a victim to people who have been territorial and who where masks everytime they see me and dish me with crocodile smiles. It surely feels like I have taken 10 steps back in my life. One thing is for sure. Fa!!!! Ga ke boele. Ke sharp shem."

She went on to speak about her funeral and how people should not fear death.

"Today I am going home to love, care and peace of mind. Don’t stay in a situation that compromises you well being. I stayed for way too long. With my condition right now I may die and if I do... Wear white at my funeral and please be advised it will be a 3 hour ceremony. Sweet & short. We should death it’s a way to connecting with God."