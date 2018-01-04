Love lost: Top 5 shocking splits in celebville
Sometimes things just don't work out and these celebrities were brave enough to let go of relationships that no longer worked for them, despite the public questions they were sure to face.
2017 became the year of "it's over" for many of your faves. For reasons that were shared (and some that were not), celebrities went public with their splits. And made us grab a tissue hoping that love was not dead.
Trevor and Lucille Gumbi
Comedian Trevor Gumbi and his estranged wife, Lucille confirmed that they had split after 11 years of marriage.
Confirmation of their split came after months of swirling rumours that their marriage was on the rocks. However, it was reported at the time that the couple were trying to work through their issues. Trevor has since used the experience, with Lucille's blessing, to create his comedy show The Divorce Tour.
Cici Twala and Arthur Mafokate
First they confirmed they were in a relationship and just a few months later an alleged altercation between the pair became public knowledge after both laid charges of assault against the other.
Both have appeared in court and the case has been postponed. Arthur has pleaded his innocence while Cici has said she will fight until the truth is revealed.
Amaza and Zahara
Just as their fans waited for the wedding date, the pair announced that they had split. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara confirmed she and Amaza parted ways after they realised they both wanted different things.
"I don't want to talk about the break-up because it was an emotional time for me. I just needed a real man and he wasn't the right one for me. He is the best at what he does and I don't want his private life to impact on his career. He simply couldn't love me the way I wanted because he was not right for me," Zahara said.
Unathi and Thomas Msengana
Unathi Msengana confirmed during a TV interview on eNCA that she and her husband Thomas are not together.
The couple, who are notoriously private, have refused to respond to media reports about their marriage being in trouble before then.
Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa
As previously reported by TshisaLIVE, Robert Marawa's relationship with Pearl Thusi had been under strain for months before Robert finally confirmed their split.
Sources close to the couple said the pair were always "breaking up only to later reconcile" and their latest fight "seemed like it was over."
Then Robert tweeted, "I confirm the rumour & speculation that our relationship with Miss Pearl Thusi ended a few months ago.We continue 2 be good friends though."
