SABC welcomes back Criselda Dudumashe

2018 has brought a fresh start in the once sour relationship between the SABC and radio personality Criselda Dudumashe.

It's been announced Criselda will be joining SAFM to co-host a show from Monday to Thursday, 7pm to 9pm.

In a statement released by the public broadcaster, it was confirmed she would be co-hosting the show alongside Naledi Moleo. The show tackles issues around gender issues, work life and includes regular features like relationship advice.

“This approach is informed by lifestyle demands of our listeners and that we believe these respective presenters will cater for all the lifestyle needs of our listeners. Criselda brings to the show her wealth of experience as a seasoned presenter," said acting station manager Peter Mashamba.

Criselda was hauled over the coals last year over comments she made about former Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mduduzi Manana after it emerged he assaulted three women outside a Johannesburg bar. He pleaded and was found guilty on three charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Criselda appeared to defend Manana and later apologised for her actions. The SABC launched an investigation and she was taken off air. She later spoke about how she felt betrayed as those close to her lambasted her on social media.