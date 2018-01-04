Somizi on Lara Kruger: She was really not happy where she was

Idols SA judge and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo has given more insight into Lara Kruger's state of mind, saying that she was not happy where she was.

He posted a picture of himself with Lara and said that "depression is real" and nobody "will ever understand her position and pain."

It was on Wednesday confirmed that Kruger had died, the exact details around her death are still unclear. However, TshisaLIVE has since revealed she was in hospital being treated for depression.