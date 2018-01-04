Somizi on Lara Kruger: She was really not happy where she was
Idols SA judge and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo has given more insight into Lara Kruger's state of mind, saying that she was not happy where she was.
He posted a picture of himself with Lara and said that "depression is real" and nobody "will ever understand her position and pain."
It was on Wednesday confirmed that Kruger had died, the exact details around her death are still unclear. However, TshisaLIVE has since revealed she was in hospital being treated for depression.
"Everyone thought she was getting better and she was released. But she was not getting better and had to be readmitted. Everything was cancelled. Her gigs and her work," said her manager Boipelo Ditshego.
In the picture Somizi posted of himself with the Motsweding FM DJ, he said that he would miss his video chats with her.
"Kanti this wud be our last drink. And our last chat. She was really not happy where she was. I tried my best to be lend an ear and to be the shoulder to cry on. Depression is real ppl. I will sleep at night knowing she knew she cud lean on me. But no one will ever understand her position and pain. We shall not judge. Tomorrow is not promised. Damn u had a potential my boere meisie. Will def miss u and our video chats. Lala gurl."
