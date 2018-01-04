TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Diski Divas' Kia Ntshole tackles the hate head-on

04 January 2018 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Diski Divas Kia Ntshole puts haters back in their place.
Diski Divas Kia Ntshole puts haters back in their place.
Image: Via Twitter

Drama, feuds and a whole lot of spice - that's the best way to describe this year's season of reality TV show, Diski Divas. 

Through all the drama that unfolded between the divas on screen, Kia Ntshole was hands down the one diva Twitter loved to hate one. 

During every episode of the show, Kia topped the Twitter trends list with viewers labelling her a "bully" and "argumentative". 

Even though Kia once cared what viewers thought about her, she quickly learnt to develop a thick skin. 

"I don't think people understand that I just don't care. I have serious problems to worry about rather than someone telling me I have a bad weave, I am horrible, or have a stinking attitude," she told TshisaLIVE. 

Kia believed that she was constantly "misunderstood" but was definitely not losing any sleep over the hate. 

In fact, Kia has some spicy replies all the social media backlash she's gotten over the year. 

Check it out here: 

