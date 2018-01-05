Melinda Bam serves some serious ab goals

The former Miss SA has always had a banging body, but while on vaycay, she revealed a set of abs that would probably put Siv Ngesi to shame.

Melinda, who was on holiday with her husband, Adriaan Bergh, posted pictures of herself in a floral pink bikini.

And as we sat eating our Christmas leftovers, you can be sure we've signed up for the gym and attempted our first run.

#Goals