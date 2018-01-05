Melinda Bam serves some serious ab goals
The former Miss SA has always had a banging body, but while on vaycay, she revealed a set of abs that would probably put Siv Ngesi to shame.
Melinda, who was on holiday with her husband, Adriaan Bergh, posted pictures of herself in a floral pink bikini.
And as we sat eating our Christmas leftovers, you can be sure we've signed up for the gym and attempted our first run.
#Goals
Not too often that I get to revisit holidays from my school days...cant say that I’ve been too grown up about it when I got the chance either!!!😝😁🤗...@adriaanbergh #KickItLikeAKidAgain . . 💗#adore my @maajisa bikini...#printheaven . . #beachbliss #holiday #twoMonkeys #love #happiness #summer #bikini #LikeAKid #summervibes #sun #joy #beach #summerfeels #lollytomakeyoujolly
Strong, healthy, fit , still looks pretty dressed in pink👙💪🏼💗. Absolutely Adore my Pink&Corals from @maajisa @maajiswimwear . 💗🍉🌺🌸 💗🍉🌺🌸 💗🍉🌺🌸 💗🍉🌺🌸. #bikinikbody #healthy #strong #bikini #summer #pink #coral #print #swimwear #watermelon #happiness #happy #feminine #womenempowerment #melindabam #livetoinspire #inspiretolive #summerfeels
🍡🍉A lolly to make you jolly🍇🍡. . 👙- @maajisa @maajiswimwear . #bikini #swimwear #summerfeels #summer #vacation #beach #melindabam #maaji #mermaid #coral #beachbliss #holiday #twoMonkeys #love #happiness #LikeAKid #summervibes #sun #joy #beach #summerfeels #lollytomakeyoujolly #saltyhair #beach #ocean #sand #beachywave
At the end of a summers day - Skin should be salty. Feet should be sandy. Hair should be messy. Face - glowing! #PerfectSummersDay. 🌺👙🍉🌴🌺👙🍉🌴🌺👙🍉🌴 @adriaanbergh @maajisa @melindabam . . . #beachbliss #holiday #twoMonkeys #love #happiness #summer #bikini #LikeAKid #summervibes #sun #joy #beach #summerfeels #lollytomakeyoujolly #saltyhair #beach #ocean #sand #beachywave
