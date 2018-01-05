Nicole Nyaba serves all the sauce

AKA might have mentioned Nicole Nyaba on his hit track, One Time in 2016, but it was only this year that the smoking-hot video vixen turned on the heat.

Earlier this year Nicole found herself making headlines across the country after it was reported that she was spotted with AKA at the screening of the Floyd Mayweather's fight with Conor McGregor at a restaurant in Sandton. The report claimed that the socialite even posed for pictures with the rapper's flashy BMW i8.

AKA fiercely denied the claims, and Nicole opted to let the fiasco blow over.

The drama did help catapult Nicole into stardom and her fans couldn't get enough of her serving the sauce on her Instagram page.

Here's five times she brought the heat.