TshisaLIVE

Nicole Nyaba serves all the sauce

05 January 2018 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Nicole Nyaba served all sorts of goals in 2017.
Nicole Nyaba served all sorts of goals in 2017.
Image: Via Instagram

AKA might have mentioned Nicole Nyaba on his hit track, One Time in 2016, but it was only this year that the smoking-hot video vixen turned on the heat.

Earlier this year Nicole found herself making headlines across the country after it was reported that she was spotted with AKA at the screening of the Floyd Mayweather's fight with Conor McGregor at a restaurant in Sandton. The report claimed that the socialite even posed for pictures with the rapper's flashy BMW i8. 

AKA fiercely denied the claims, and Nicole opted to let the fiasco blow over. 

The drama did help catapult Nicole into stardom and her fans couldn't get enough of her serving the sauce on her Instagram page.

Here's five times she brought the heat.

Photographed @prettipiktures 📸 👗 @kandyboi.co

A post shared by Nicole Nyaba (@nicolenyaba) on

Bodysuit by @kandyboi.co Photographed by @prettipiktures

A post shared by Nicole Nyaba (@nicolenyaba) on

A post shared by Nicole Nyaba (@nicolenyaba) on

A post shared by Nicole Nyaba (@nicolenyaba) on

A post shared by Nicole Nyaba (@nicolenyaba) on

Candice Modiselle: People think I am trying to ride on my sisters' fame

Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle may have two famous sisters but she has no time for people who think she is trying to capitalise ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'I feel like leaving all the time' - Thabo Rametsi on acting

Despite having given a stellar performance in Kalushi and other productions, actor Thabo Rametsi said parts of his job as an actor have exposed him ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘It hurts, it’s a diss' -Riky Rick hits back at 'SA rap sounding American'

Riky Rick has responded to claims that South African rappers are trying to sound like Americans in order to be popular, telling a UK publication that ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sjoe! Cassper goes from zero to bae

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, who embarked on a fitness journey a few months ago is looking mighty fine.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Robbie Malinga's tombstone to be redesigned over lack of 'resemblance' TshisaLIVE
  2. Lara Kruger 3 days before hospitalisation: Wear white to my funeral TshisaLIVE
  3. 'With tearful eyes I watched you slowly fade away' - Robbie Malinga's wife TshisaLIVE
  4. Lara Kruger was being treated for depression in hospital when she died - manager TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity casts the spotlight on alleged racism TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
‘We don’t intend to cause anarchy’: EFF student command
X