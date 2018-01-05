TshisaLIVE

Thembisa Mdoda to bae: I can't wait to be your wife

05 January 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Thembisa Mdoda is ready to get married.
Thembisa Mdoda is ready to get married.

Lovestruck Thembisa Mdoda is ready to become a Mrs in 2018 and has been opening up about her excitement on social media.

In a series of posts on her Instagram page Thembisa urged people not to wait and tell that special person that you love them.

"Because love is everything. I can’t wait spend the rest of my life telling showing YOU how your love has healed, changed and lifted me. I can’t wait to be your 💍💍💍," she wrote.

Last year the TV personality revealed she found love on the set of Our Perfect Wedding. 

"It's the most cliched thing you will ever hear. I found love on Our Perfect Wedding. We are happy and planning a future together. It's a beautiful thing. He's a great guy. For me to find someone in the space that I work in and who I totally fell in love with is amazing."

