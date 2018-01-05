TshisaLIVE

WATCH: A sneak peek of the Celeste Ntuli movie everybody is talking about

05 January 2018 - 09:40 By Jessica Levitt
Celeste Ntuli plays her first lead role in the movie.
A first look at Looking for Love, the new romantic comedy that stars Celeste Ntuli as its leading lady has been released, and damn, we can't wait until it's released in April.

It's Celeste's first lead role and in an interview with TshisaLIVE last year she said the team was trying to "go for everything that hadn't been done before."

"I play a young woman called Buyi Dube, she's in her late 30s and single. A typical workaholic. She's Zulu, moved to Joburg for work and is under a lot of pressure to find love. People will find it easy to relate to her. People around her are getting married and everyone keeps asking when she will do the same. She goes through crazy things to find the kind of love others describe," said Celeste.

The film is directed Adze Ugah and features a star-studded cast including including Phindile Gwala, Trevor Gumbi and acting veteran Lillian Dube who plays Celeste's on-screen mother.

Check out the teaser and know that you'll need to book your tickets early.

