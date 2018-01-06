J’Something on his wife: She always has my back

Musician J'Something and his wife, Cordelia 'Coco' Gotti are serious relationship goals.

Even though J is incredibly protective of his personal life, he never shies away from the opportunity to gush over his lady on social media.

The singer's significant other recently celebrated her birthday, and J's tribute to her will melt your heart.

"Words are in abundance when it comes to her ... but there is one thing that I am so grateful for when it comes to her. She always has my back ... she is my biggest cheerleader. She is my hide away. She is my support system."

The musician said that he felt incredibly blessed to have her in his life.

"I have been blessed ... and I am so thankful to God daily for her presence in my life. I will honor her. I will serve her. I will lover her till the end of my days."