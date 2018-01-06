Lalla on her man: Anywhere with him is paradise
Lalla Hirayama is completely besotted with her man, and isn't shy to flaunt it.
The TV personality recently shared the most simple yet sweetest post about her guy.
She said that anywhere with him was paradise.
Swoon!
During an interview on Metro FM earlier this year, Lalla described her man as "Superman".
"I am dating superman. It's a good feeling," she gushed.
She said that her guy also helped her steer clear from the fakeness of the entertainment industry.
Maybe another celebrity engagement on the cards?
