All the times 2017 said 'Yena aya kwini?' to Babes Wodumo

We should have guessed after the #MampintshaChallenge in February that 2017 had a lot of lemons for self-proclaimed gqom queen Babes Wodumo. And wuuu shem, the poor girl really didn't have the best year.

Last year, Babes Wodumo was dubbed the national treasure for giving Mzansi a December anthem and she wrote the wave right into January 2017. But February brought with it the first of many low blows life would give Babes Wodumo's blossoming career.

In no chronological order, here are the moments in 2017 where Babes was hit with "Yena aya kwini? (Where were you going?)

Walking away empty handed at all major award ceremonies in Mzansi

There is no denying Wololo remains 2016's biggest track, which must be the reason Babes and partner in crime, Mampintsha were super angry when she kept losing all the awards she was nominated in.

Oh, and then there were their rants. #NinomonaNina #Qhubekani