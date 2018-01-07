TshisaLIVE

Gail Mbabane’s pregnancy swag in 3 pictures

07 January 2018 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Gail Mabalane's pregnancy fashion is serious goals.
Gail Mabalane's pregnancy fashion is serious goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Gail Mabalane is every bit a glowing mama-to-be. 

And, her pregnancy fashion is totally on point. 

Gail who announced that she's pregnant in October has been serving all sorts of fashion goals.

Gail and her hubby, Kabelo are both ecstatic about welcoming their second child into the world. 

"You expect that after having your first baby that it will be the same but this is a new baby, and a new adventure. I think we are better prepared for it now, we know more and are more relaxed," she told TshisaLIVE. 

And, Gail is totally rocking her pregnancy! 

🤰🏾

A post shared by Actress 🎬🎭🎥🇿🇦🌍 (@gail_mabalane) on

#Pregnancy 🌸😊🤰🏾

A post shared by Actress 🎬🎭🎥🇿🇦🌍 (@gail_mabalane) on

Nyan Nyan reminds tweeps how stressful dating is when you BROKE!

Last night's episode of Nyan Nyan painted a sad picture of the dating game especially if you're broke.  
TshisaLIVE
18 days ago

WATCH: It's Dezemba & your Vosho is still failing? All you need is Zodwa!

There's no doubt that Zodwa Wabantu catapulted the Vosho to the dance move of 2016. Problem is, it's not as easy as it seems...
TshisaLIVE
18 days ago

Gucci, baby! Kenny Kunene's little one is #DesignerLifeGoals

Mzansi was never ready for the arrival of "billionaire baby" Remo Mokgethwa Kunene. The son of businessman Kenny Kunene is only six-months-old and ...
TshisaLIVE
18 days ago

2017: The year Minnie Dlamini became Mrs. Jones

Minnie announced her engagement in December 2016 and most of 2017 was filled with major wedding preparation.
TshisaLIVE
18 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Nicole Nyaba serves all the sauce TshisaLIVE
  2. Lara Kruger 3 days before hospitalisation: Wear white to my funeral TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Zodwa dancing in her bikini. Cause KeDezemba TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau's touching message to her daughter TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS: Thickleeyonce & Boity serve major booty goals TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

A look at Bonang Matheba's star-studded birthday bash
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X