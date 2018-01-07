Gail Mbabane’s pregnancy swag in 3 pictures

Actress Gail Mabalane is every bit a glowing mama-to-be.

And, her pregnancy fashion is totally on point.

Gail who announced that she's pregnant in October has been serving all sorts of fashion goals.

Gail and her hubby, Kabelo are both ecstatic about welcoming their second child into the world.

"You expect that after having your first baby that it will be the same but this is a new baby, and a new adventure. I think we are better prepared for it now, we know more and are more relaxed," she told TshisaLIVE.

And, Gail is totally rocking her pregnancy!