Kgomotso Christopher's body is everything

07 January 2018 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Kgomotso on Christmas Eve.
Image: Instagram

It's not very often actress Kgomotso Christopher gives us a glimpse of her body, but we're grateful she blessed us with this one rare snap.

Kgomotso usually shares lovely snaps of herself with her family, giving us all kinds of squad goals.

But this picture sure brought the sauce.

She also said she wants to stop taking selfies in 2018. Please don't.

