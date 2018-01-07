WATCH: Reason & Lootlove are all loved up in his Top Seven video

2017 was the year Reason decided to open up about his love for his gorgeous woman Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha, and he's wrapping up the year with visuals of his music video Top Seven with his real life love.

The song, which he released back in November is a summer jam that carries a love message.

The song is produced by The Boyz Upstairs and sampled from Anita Baker’s classic Caught Up In The Rapture.

In the music video released in December, the rapper and his bae share some loved up scenes and give fans a glimpse of what a day in their lives looks like.

Watch the cute music video below: