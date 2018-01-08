TshisaLIVE

7de Laan's Theodore Jantjies welcomes baby boy

08 January 2018 - 07:16 By Jessica Levitt
Theodore is one proud daddy.
7de Laan actor Theodore Jantjies had an epic start to 2018 after he and his Mrs. welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Theodre, who plays Xander Meintjies on the popular soapie, updated fans on his impending arrival with posts of his preggy wifey on social media.

And then it was finally time.

"Welcome to the world little boy. This lady was amazing," he wrote on Instagram.

Congrats!

