7de Laan's Theodore Jantjies welcomes baby boy
08 January 2018 - 07:16
7de Laan actor Theodore Jantjies had an epic start to 2018 after he and his Mrs. welcomed a baby boy into the world.
Theodre, who plays Xander Meintjies on the popular soapie, updated fans on his impending arrival with posts of his preggy wifey on social media.
And then it was finally time.
"Welcome to the world little boy. This lady was amazing," he wrote on Instagram.
Congrats!
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE