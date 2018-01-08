Demi-Leigh supports sexual harrasment initiative, wears black to Golden Globes

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters joined throngs of Hollywood A-listers by wearing black to the Golden Globes in support of the #TimesUp initiative, which aims to combat and raise awareness about the "systemic sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination across industries."

The initiative began at the beginning of the year with a letter of solidarity which was in response to a letter from women in the Farm Workers Union and the launch of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

Supported by Hollywood heavyweights including Rashida Jones, Reese Witherspoon, Chelsea Handler and Brie Larson, the movement claims to have raised a staggering $15m.

South African born Demi-Leigh attended the awards' ceremony for the first time and posted live Instagram videos showing herself getting ready for the big night.

"I decided that I really want to support the Time's Up campaign. I think it's so amazing and I take my hat off to every women who has had the courage to come forward and tell their story. It's not just a campaign, they created a legal fund to help fund women who have been victims and who have been affected. I stand with solidarity with women around the world," said Demi in one of the videos.