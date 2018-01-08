DMF's Nonceba gives fans 'Skolopad vibes'
Fans of popular reality show, Date My Family, were in stitches on Sunday after watching nurse Nonceba try her luck at finding love.
Nonceba was hooked up with a number of potential baes, including a "rapper" who was not very clear about his exact job and a guy who tattooed his mouth.
She also had fans giggling when she farted during a date, spawning dozens of memes about "the farting nurse".
The farting nurse😂💨 #DateMyFamily #DMF pic.twitter.com/vO7Q4oi8Js— Loeto Mocwane (@LoetoMocwane) January 7, 2018
Even actress, and avid Date My Family fan, Boity Thulo got in on the action, telling fans that she wished she was Nonceba's bestie.
"Just watched Date My Family. I just want to be friends with Nonceba! What an epic human being!" she tweeted.
Meanwhile, Nonceba's no-nonsense antics also had fans comparing her to Skolopad.
Although she didn't take her kit off like the lady in the yellow dress, fans were quick to comment that not all nurses were always well-behaved.
Take a look at some of the best memes from Sunday night's show:
I'm picking up a lot of Skolopad vibes from this girl. Must be something they are teaching at nursing colleges nowadays #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/KXC35i0iix— Adv Huli Ramukhesa (@HaleKutter) January 7, 2018
Tonight we have Skolopad #DMF pic.twitter.com/0lBNRrijMg— Enemy Of Failure (@BOYZA_T) January 7, 2018
"I fart a lot" says the nurse on #DateMyFamily #DMFMzanzi pic.twitter.com/FPOSskSxhv— Rufaz--Jerera❤King❤ (@Mavhure) January 7, 2018
#DateMyFamily ....a nurse+high expectations=Nonceba pic.twitter.com/xkGOQQp7aG— Fluffy (@poshtasty) January 7, 2018
This show doesn't get serious when it comes to find potential dates for you. How can you choose a guy who wants to be a rapper and a guy who tattoos his mouth for a nurse? 😒#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oFc2SKHFzR— VikkiMaboza📷 (@IviweVikki) January 7, 2018
That's how sister/nurse Nocemba ass behave after getting a R4000 allowance, she thank with a fart? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/kb8oypg3zL— pitso rabu2 (@rabu2p) January 7, 2018
Dear struggling rappers,— Juice Colgate (@FuegoPollux) January 7, 2018
Do not rap at your first date. They’ll turn you into a Jukebox.
#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/lZXI59dHk2
