DMF's Nonceba gives fans 'Skolopad vibes'

Fans of popular reality show, Date My Family, were in stitches on Sunday after watching nurse Nonceba try her luck at finding love.

Nonceba was hooked up with a number of potential baes, including a "rapper" who was not very clear about his exact job and a guy who tattooed his mouth.

She also had fans giggling when she farted during a date, spawning dozens of memes about "the farting nurse".