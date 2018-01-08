TshisaLIVE

DMF's Nonceba gives fans 'Skolopad vibes'

08 January 2018 - 09:18 By TshisaLIVE
Nonceba had fans glued to their screens as she went in search of love on Date My Family.
Fans of popular reality show, Date My Family, were in stitches on Sunday after watching nurse Nonceba try her luck at finding love.

Nonceba was hooked up with a number of potential baes, including a "rapper" who was not very clear about his exact job and a guy who tattooed his mouth.

She also had fans giggling when she farted during a date, spawning dozens of memes about "the farting nurse".

Even actress, and avid Date My Family fan, Boity Thulo got in on the action, telling fans that she wished she was Nonceba's bestie.

"Just watched Date My Family. I just want to be friends with Nonceba! What an epic human being!" she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nonceba's no-nonsense antics also had fans comparing her to Skolopad.  

Although she didn't take her kit off like the lady in the yellow dress, fans were quick to comment that not all nurses were always well-behaved.

Take a look at some of the best memes from Sunday night's show:

