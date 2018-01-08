IN MEMES: OPW bride confesses she cheated to get hubby's attention
Our Perfect Wedding bride, Hope, was dubbed a leader by Twitter after she confessed to cheating on her boyfriend-turned-husband to get him to propose.
As people start putting their new year resolutions into practice last night's episode of the show seemed to have inspired some women to do relationships differently this year.
Hope met Moses through a mutual friend back in 2011 and they were friends for about a year before they got into a relationship.
Their relationship went through its fair share of ups and downs, which included Hope cheating on Moses to get him to be more "serious" about her. She said she "cheated with a purpose" and got her man to put a ring on it.
Twitter expressed themselves through a string of memes:
#OurPerfectWedding When she said "i cheated to get his attention & now we are getting married" Ladies were taking notes like: pic.twitter.com/fy4UEUYBwX— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 7, 2018
How to get proposed and married - CHEAT. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/FL8LZbXkF4— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 7, 2018
Finally!!!! The woman cheated. Our leader. Sihole kgongolese #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Z5lDNQyb6l— Siba’Fuckindala (@pholo890) January 7, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding— TJR Makhetha (@TJRMakhetha) January 7, 2018
Dear sisters... this cheating to get our attention thing will only work in Venda. Don't dare pic.twitter.com/f8jHxOpmhB
Wow she Cheated 😯😮😮yassss in 2018 the women cheat and the men forgive! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/mZkcQN1yQm— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) January 7, 2018
Listen carefully, Sometimes cheating to get his attention doesn't work. Some men doesn't like stunts. You can ask my ex what happened after she pulled that Stunt on me. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/pcFVQ9OlWB— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 7, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding— I'm broke too fam (@ladylwaz) January 7, 2018
Cheating with a purpose.... This lady is lowkey leadership pic.twitter.com/z5iIezTmxt
In 2018 , we cheat with a purpose #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/y5ldG3bXb8— Thama (@TLuvhimbe) January 7, 2018
Tweeps were also convinced that Venda people seem to be coming for everything this year!
#OurPerfectWedding— LORD BAELISH (@luckisto_l) January 7, 2018
Venda's are now getting Tv presenter gigs, Top archiving province for matric & Ramaphosa.... pic.twitter.com/VpcYDDtemI
#OurPerfectWedding— LORD BAELISH (@luckisto_l) January 7, 2018
I think one must knw Venda now, they taking over the country.
Matric Top archivers
Presenters
Presidency pic.twitter.com/jGTvGJDl7t
#OurPerfectWedding— Lea Baby (@Leazha) January 7, 2018
Cyril Ramaphosa becomes president and Our Perfect Wedding gets a venda presenter where is the new presenter? pic.twitter.com/7tKm4bebBz
#OurPerfectWedding. Who else is happy that this Girl cheated on him too? Leadership😂✊👏 pic.twitter.com/Q8IR1HUwEa— Nwa-Mfezi (@Nwa_Hlayiseka) January 7, 2018
😢😢😢 the Venda language sounds amazing hey 😍😍😍 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/f8Ct9zQgD7— Jenny (@Jenny_msJ) January 7, 2018
