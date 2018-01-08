IN MEMES: OPW bride confesses she cheated to get hubby's attention

Our Perfect Wedding bride, Hope, was dubbed a leader by Twitter after she confessed to cheating on her boyfriend-turned-husband to get him to propose.

As people start putting their new year resolutions into practice last night's episode of the show seemed to have inspired some women to do relationships differently this year.

Hope met Moses through a mutual friend back in 2011 and they were friends for about a year before they got into a relationship.

Their relationship went through its fair share of ups and downs, which included Hope cheating on Moses to get him to be more "serious" about her. She said she "cheated with a purpose" and got her man to put a ring on it.

Twitter expressed themselves through a string of memes: