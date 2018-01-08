Ntando Duma on 'engagement': People must mind their own business

Despite being spotted with some fancy bling on her finger, TV and radio personality Ntando Duma has slammed suggestions that she has rekindled her romance with her baby-daddy, Junior De Rocka, and is engaged.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday, Ntando shut down any suggestion of an engagement, telling people who are worried about her private affairs to get a life.

"It is 2018. People must mind their own business and not get involved in mine. I am tired of it and closed the door on that (speaking about her private life). That is all I am going to say," she said.

Ntando added that whatever she needed to say about the topic, she did on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ntando posted a picture of herself showing off a sparkling ring on her engagement finger.