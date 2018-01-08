TshisaLIVE

Ntando Duma on 'engagement': People must mind their own business

08 January 2018 - 11:29 By Kyle Zeeman
Ntando Duma and Junior De Rock have sent the rumour mill into a frenzy.
Ntando Duma and Junior De Rock have sent the rumour mill into a frenzy.

Despite being spotted with some fancy bling on her finger, TV and radio personality Ntando Duma has slammed suggestions that she has rekindled her romance with her baby-daddy, Junior De Rocka, and is engaged.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday, Ntando shut down any suggestion of an engagement, telling people who are worried about her private affairs to get a life.

"It is 2018. People must mind their own business and not get involved in mine. I am tired of it and closed the door on that (speaking about her private life). That is all I am going to say," she said.

Ntando added that whatever she needed to say about the topic, she did on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ntando posted a picture of herself showing off  a sparkling ring on her engagement finger.

The latest in a series of pictures where she is snapped with the ring on, fans once again speculated as to whether she had got engaged.

She reassured fans that she was "not engaged" and responded to a fan's enquiry by replying: "NEVER!!!".

She was a little more brutal to a fan who suggested Ntando should "stop dreaming" of being engaged. In a spicy clapback, she told the hater: "I need to find you a man yaz. You're so bitter".

Ntando and Junior were once one of the most talked about celebrity couples in Mzansi but stopped posting pictures together shortly before the birth of their daughter last year. 

Twitter detectives provided "files" to show that the couple called it quits but neither party have confirmed the rumours. 

