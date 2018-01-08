Opinion: Here's the reason Kwesta's music gets me every.damn.time

I can't remember ever listening to a Kwesta song and not thinking "this is a great song." I am not talking one song or on one occasion... I'm talking every time I hear Kwesta.

Before you blow this article off, I want to declare that I'm not a stan (at least as far as being a day one fan goes). I don't know Kwesta from the Melville underground rap days, back when he went by the name Quest and dropped Special Rekwest.

Musically, I only met Kwesta through the song Nomayini, off his DaKAR II album. I then revisited the beginning of his DaKAR (Da King of Afrikan Rap) era and most of his features.

Kwesta is currently single-handedly responsible for two of the biggest songs in SA after Sista Bethina. It may not be official and we often don't have to say it, but almost everybody knows that that Mgarimbe song issa national anthem.

Now Ngud and Spirit are in the same WhatsApp group with Sista Bethina. They have that thing *insert Hlaudi's hand gesture* that you can't quite put your finger on.

Magical powers in his deep voice (Mandela effect vibes)

Trevor Noah once said that the reason people were mesmerised every time former South African President Nelson Mandela spoke, was because something in his voice just hypnotised people.

I mean, I don't have to explain how magical Kwesta's deep voice is. Plus he knows exactly what to do with it.

Side note: How lucky is Mrs. Kwesta to hear good morning in that voice?

The point here is that Kwesta does the whole damn thing with that voice. I mean, when he says "Mpintji Spirit," like, I believe him.