Opinion: Here's the reason Kwesta's music gets me every.damn.time
I can't remember ever listening to a Kwesta song and not thinking "this is a great song." I am not talking one song or on one occasion... I'm talking every time I hear Kwesta.
Before you blow this article off, I want to declare that I'm not a stan (at least as far as being a day one fan goes). I don't know Kwesta from the Melville underground rap days, back when he went by the name Quest and dropped Special Rekwest.
Musically, I only met Kwesta through the song Nomayini, off his DaKAR II album. I then revisited the beginning of his DaKAR (Da King of Afrikan Rap) era and most of his features.
Kwesta is currently single-handedly responsible for two of the biggest songs in SA after Sista Bethina. It may not be official and we often don't have to say it, but almost everybody knows that that Mgarimbe song issa national anthem.
Now Ngud and Spirit are in the same WhatsApp group with Sista Bethina. They have that thing *insert Hlaudi's hand gesture* that you can't quite put your finger on.
Magical powers in his deep voice (Mandela effect vibes)
Trevor Noah once said that the reason people were mesmerised every time former South African President Nelson Mandela spoke, was because something in his voice just hypnotised people.
I mean, I don't have to explain how magical Kwesta's deep voice is. Plus he knows exactly what to do with it.
Side note: How lucky is Mrs. Kwesta to hear good morning in that voice?
The point here is that Kwesta does the whole damn thing with that voice. I mean, when he says "Mpintji Spirit," like, I believe him.
Eish Kwesta though.... Lemme play Ngud' again... pic.twitter.com/gTFzLYsMht— #BlackLivesMatter (@sne_ndlovuSA) April 15, 2016
He is good vibes
Kwesta knows the secret language of a good time, particularly a great drunk time. Now, I don't drink alcohol, but man, after a long night at a party, Ngud is exactly what you need.
Personally, I think he projects it so well because he knows it. Kwesta hasn't been shy to admit he loves him some 'Ngud' (a kasi name for a 750ml quart of beer). So that's why he's able to make music just for that "low key ratchet and drunk you".
When you are five minutes from accepting that you are drunk or the club is about to close and they play Ngud, honey you respect that song and stay until it is done.
That turn you make when a boring track is playing so u decide to leave... But then the DJ play Ngud' pic.twitter.com/2cRmzfvO5P— Issa_Happiness😎 (@GentleHappines) April 11, 2016
Authentic kasi story
For all the reasons I have given, this one has to to be prioritised. Kwesta is such a great story teller, man. He tells you his story, his neighbour's and his friend's story. Even mine, He even tells my story with such finesse. It's an art and he has mastered it.
Particularly in Spirit, all he does is explain in kasi lingo where Africans get or show their resilient spirit. Like, there are no metaphors necessary. You just feel it and you get it.
It is truly spiritual.
I've been sleeping on Kwesta x Spirit and wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/qXbAiTCGMV— sorina luminita (@lebomotlontsi) November 11, 2017
I met Kwesta in June 2016. He was just announced as one of the opening acts for The #CastleLiteUnlocks one night only J Cole concert. I was one of the few people invited to their rehearsal space in preparation for the big night.
I was surprised to realise he not only looked the guy-next door, but he was. Introducing myself to him before our first interview, I said 'Hi, my name Chrizelda Kekana.' He replied, 'Hello,' with a genuine smile and said, 'I'm Senzo Vilakazi.'
I knew in that moment, I would be a fan. I had met Senzo, not Kwesta. He was human. That is why his songs resonate bra, in his music you get Senzo.
That is the reason his songs get me. Every.Damn.Time.
Next time you see him, buy him a 'Ngud' and tell him to never change his 'Spirit'.
Church out!
Wait I just listened to Kwesta 's song Spirit did I just hear Wale on the song 😳😳wow pic.twitter.com/rVbAno3XRs— KING 👑OF DIAMOND💎 (@MfanV) November 9, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE