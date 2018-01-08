Skolopad: It looks like everyone wants the celebrity 'VIP treatment'

Even though she was one of the most talked about personalities in 2017, Skolopad predicts that 2018 will be harder because everyone wants "celebrity treatment".

The entertainer, who shot to fame as the 'lady in the (revealing) yellow dress' at the Metro FM Music Awards, has gone to great lengths to make sure she remains relevant.

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that she felt 2018, would be more difficult because everyone would be fighting for the spotlight.

"I don't even mean it in a bad way. But the thing is celebrities are made by followers and fans, but the fans also want to be celebrities so it's tricky."

Skolopad gave an example of recent hashtags such as #UnfollowAllCelebritiesWhoDontFollowBack that recently dominated Twitter.

She said it meant that the lines were already blurred and although she's grateful for the following she has, she hoped her "star quality" would help her stay afloat.

"I'm not a celebrity to some people but I am one to some people. I know I am nothing without the few people that follow me and love me, that's why I love them. I'm just afraid of being buried, especially since my music is not doing as great as I want it to," she said.

Skolopad added that while she became an overnight sensation, she was a long way from success.

She said one of her new year resolutions was to learn more about how to promote her music and monetize her skills.

"I've managed (somehow) to be a recognisable name but there's still so much to learn. I've been failing to shift attention to what matters to me like my music and performances but that will change this year."