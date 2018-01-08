Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels

Thembi Seete has stepped into the new year with a sexy new Range Rover worth over R700,000 and wants to inspire fans to work hard at making their dreams a reality.

Taking to Instagram, Thembi shared a picture with her new baby and could not contain her excitement.

"Keep working hard, you can get anything you want," she said.

According to Range Rover South Africa, the Evoque retails from R760k.

The 40-year-old, who has been in the industry for more that two decades, has been reaping the fruits of her hard work.

She bagged a radio gig on Massiv Metro and has grown her fan base as Bongi Diamond on Rhythm City.

Yasss gurl!