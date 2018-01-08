TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Dezemba showed Somizi & his mkhaba flames

08 January 2018 - 12:28 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi is determined to get rid of all the festive weight.
Somizi is determined to get rid of all the festive weight.
Image: Via Instagram

Like most of us, Somizi is also feeling the after effects of the festive season. 

As most people return from their vacays and get back into a routine, it's also time to hit the gym to work on those mkhabas (pot belly). 

Taking to Instagram, Somgaga described the weight he gained of December as some kind of witchcraft. 

"Even the mighty do fall down, in this instance I'm talking about the weight, yoh. This Dezemba showed me flames," he said. 

Somgaga added that he would be hitting the gym from today so that mkhaba could fall. 

Mkhaba must fall

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Skolopad: It looks like everyone wants the celebrity 'VIP treatment'

One of the most spoken about people in 2017 was entertainer and controversial Skolopad and although her "career" has hogged headlines, she's predicts ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Ntando Duma on 'engagement': People must mind their own business

Despite being spotted with some fancy bling on her finger, TV and radio personality Ntando Duma has slammed suggestions that she has rekindled her ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

IN MEMES: OPW bride confesses she cheated to get hubby's attention

Our Perfect Wedding bride, Hope, was dubbed a leader by Twitter after she confessed to cheating on her boyfriend-turned-husband to get him to propose.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Lara Kruger's manager: She was unhappy with her career

As South Africans continue to mourn the loss of Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger, her manager has described her state of mind in the weeks leading up to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Nicole Nyaba serves all the sauce TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Zodwa dancing in her bikini. Cause KeDezemba TshisaLIVE
  3. Lara Kruger 3 days before hospitalisation: Wear white to my funeral TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau's touching message to her daughter TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu takes off her panties on stage TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X