WATCH: Security rescues AKA after failed crowd surfing attempt

Security had to assist rapper AKA after the star was mobbed by fans after a crowd surfing attempt went wrong during a recent performance.

In the video, which has been circulated among fans online, the rapper could be seen performing on stage before deciding to try his hand at crowd surfing.

The attempt failed and soon turned manic as security jumped into the crowd to protect the star, who was wearing jewelry at the time of the incident.

As security jumped into the crowd, the sound of what could have been a taser going off was heard.