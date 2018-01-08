WATCH: Security rescues AKA after failed crowd surfing attempt
Security had to assist rapper AKA after the star was mobbed by fans after a crowd surfing attempt went wrong during a recent performance.
In the video, which has been circulated among fans online, the rapper could be seen performing on stage before deciding to try his hand at crowd surfing.
The attempt failed and soon turned manic as security jumped into the crowd to protect the star, who was wearing jewelry at the time of the incident.
As security jumped into the crowd, the sound of what could have been a taser going off was heard.
AKA NEVER EXPECTED IT, WHAT A FAIL 😂 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/H9KTRD3Weu— Mikey Mashila (@MikeyMashila) January 5, 2018
AKA's rival Cassper Nyovest once had a diamond-encrusted gold chain snatched from his neck during a crowd surfing attempt. He later recovered the chain after offering a R50,000 for its return
Fortunately, it seems AKA was unharmed in the incident, with him later taking to social media to boast about doing 118 shows in 2017.
Did 118 shows in a year. Gonna go get some rest. Finally done. God bless. 🙏🏼— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 6, 2018
The star earlier in December revealed that he was battling with exhaustion over his busy schedule, and in one of his last tweets of the year thanked fans at a show in Port Elizabeth for "lifting" his spirits and reminding him who he was.
"Just finished a dope show in P.E. Thank You for lifting my spirits and reminding me who I am. Even I can forget that. I love you," he tweeted.
