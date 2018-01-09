TshisaLIVE

50 days later: Jeremy Mansfield discharged from hospital

09 January 2018 - 13:35 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jeremy Mansfield is looking forward to going home.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Herman Verwey

Radio veteran Jeremy Mansfield is relieved that doctors gave him the green light to go home after spending 50 days in hospital with a rare infection.

Jeremy was admitted to hospital in November with what was initially thought to be a superbug and due to the volatility of the infection had to remain in hospital over the festive season. 

Taking to Facebook on Monday morning, Jeremy said he was excited to be going home. 

"Can’t wait to get home and recoup after what has been a long, sometimes boring, most times painful and on a few occasions very scary two months." 

The radio personality added that he was grateful for the support he received while in hospital. 

"Thanks to all the doctors and staff at STUNNINGhill Hospital, to all the prayers that went up and their originators but especially to Jacqui who has borne the brunt of many things while I have been unaware. A true partner and mate." 

Doctors treated Jeremy for a rare infection that caused an abscess on his spine and needed to be monitored closely. 

