Denise opens up about TV show regrets: I'm standing by my truth

While some fans tried to quiz her about the reasons the shows made it onto her regrets list, others speculated that she may have clashed with producers over pay.

Denise told TshisaLIVE she had bad experiences on the shows and decided to speak out to warn others.

"I can only be honest to myself and stand by my truth. I took it as a lesson, so that people understand that they should not be ill-treated. When people neglect other people's feelings in a work environment, I can't sit silently. I may have had a privileged upbringing but I am standing up for myself and for others who can't speak. I'm standing by my truth."

She said that the experiences taught her a hard lesson and left her determined to not repeat the same mistakes.

"I have learnt so much from these experiences and I will change my approach this year. I am no longer going to hide who I really am. The hardest paths to walk are the ones that pay off in the end and I am going to put in the work to make sure I am valued properly."

Besides the two shows, Denise also featured on M-Net's Wedding Bashers and MTV's Ridiculousness Africa. She said both shows were highlights for her and allowed her to express herself in a unique way.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Denise said she had grown and taken on more mature TV presenting gigs.

"In your career you have to constantly grow. You have to allow yourself to be better and more than you were before. It is important for people to see a different side of you. I am a woman and I am getting older. There are a number of things that I want to branch out into, to reach the next goal," Denise said.