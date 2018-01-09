Katlego Maboe & his lady are expecting a baby boy!

The new year has kicked off on an exciting note for TV presenter Katlego Maboe who has revealed that he and his partner, Monique Muller are expecting a bundle of joy.

An excited daddy-to-be, Katlego shared the news on Instagram, saying they could not keep the news to themselves any longer.

This, after the lovebirds attended the recent L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival in Cape Town.

"We are excited to announce that there will be a new addition to our family. Thanks to everyone who has wished us well and continues to pray for our little prince's safe arrival," said the Tropika Island of Treasure host.