TshisaLIVE

Scandal! star Pasi turns her attention to the restaurant business

09 January 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Pasi Koetle and her hubby have opened up a restaurant and coffee shop.
Pasi Koetle and her hubby have opened up a restaurant and coffee shop.

Popular actress Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle-Nyokong, known for her role as Dintle on Scandal!, has decided to branch out and enter the restaurant business with the launch of her first coffee shop in Johannesburg.

Pasi and her hubby opened the Gorge Grab n Go Cafe at the Sandton Gautrain station on Monday after deciding to invest in their passion for food and business. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the first day of business, Pasi said that she was excited about the venture.

"More than anything we have been wanting to start a restaurant. We both love cooking and food, so we invested in this business to make it happen. We are starting small and seeing where it goes. It has been a stressful time renovating the shop into a restaurant and still doing presenting gigs, but it is all worth it when we see it."

She said that the business also showed that she was more than just her character on Scandal!.

 "The only reason so many people know me is because I am on TV, but I am so much more than just Dintle. I am a normal person who loves many things. I am a daughter. I am a wife. I am a mother. I may be on TV but I am just an average girl."

In addition to the restaurant, Pasi wants to "exercise" her acting muscles by auditioning for movie and theatre roles in 2018.

"I have been going for auditions and will go for more this year. I really want to be in a film and so I will be working hard to make that happen. People think that because I am on TV, I can walk into a movie role but I still get nervous and question myself," she added.

IN MEMES: OPW bride confesses she cheated to get hubby's attention

Our Perfect Wedding bride, Hope, was dubbed a leader by Twitter after she confessed to cheating on her boyfriend-turned-husband to get him to propose.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lara Kruger's manager: She was unhappy with her career

As South Africans continue to mourn the loss of Motsweding FM DJ Lara Kruger, her manager has described her state of mind in the weeks leading up to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Here's why Thickleeyonce doesn't care about the hate

Thickleeyonce will never get tired of talking about her journey as a plus size woman because she's on a bigger mission. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DMF's Nonceba gives fans 'Skolopad vibes'

Fans of popular reality dating show, Date My Family, were in stitches on Sunday after watching nurse Nonceba try her luck at finding love.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Security rescues AKA after failed crowd surfing attempt

Security had to assist rapper AKA after the star was mobbed by fans after a crowd surfing attempt went wrong  during a recent performance. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Thembi Seete spoils herself with R760k wheels TshisaLIVE
  2. Kgomotso Christopher's body is everything TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Security rescues AKA after failed crowd surfing attempt TshisaLIVE
  4. DMF's Nonceba gives fans 'Skolopad vibes' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Zodwa dancing in her bikini. Cause KeDezemba TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X