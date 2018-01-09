TshisaLIVE

Skolopad wants to be a classier 'nudist' in 2018

09 January 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad plans to be more classy in 2018.
Image: Via Instagram

Even though Skolopad's social media campaign to leave nudity in 2017 fell through, she has decided to reinvent herself to give people what they want in a classier manner.  

In addition to making it her mission to learn about the music industry so she can monetize her music, Skolopad told TshisaLIVE that she has a "new direction" for her brand.

"People like Bonang and them post revealing pictures every now and then, but they get applause. It may be because they are 'classy', so that's the direction I'm heading towards. I will post classier pictures in 2018, they may still show flesh but they'll be well-thought out and have concepts too."

This comes after Skolopad said she would cover up more in 2018 if she got more than 5000 likes on Twitter but her objective failed after she fell short of 48673 likes to achieve it.

"My campaign failed... meaning people want Skolopad and her semi-nude pictures. It's just that I am currently still traumatised by some of the events that took place over December, thats why I haven't posted but when I do, it will be different. But people can rest assure that I am here to stay."

The entertainer said, she received some weird requests from a prison (that she didn't want to name) in December. She said she was made to believe she had a gig only to find it was a guy in prison who wanted to see "the naked lady" in person.

Skolopad also spoke briefly about her experience on Twitter.

